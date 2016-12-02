Supercell teased this update only two days ago and it seems like they moved pretty fast since the November patch has already arrived. The November 30 update is focused mainly on balancing the game and will include major nerfs to Tombstone, Mega Minion and many more. Right now we will showcase the most important changes brought by the new patch so Clash of Clans players know what has been changed.

Lava Pup Nerf

One of the major problems in the game was that Lava Pup towers sometimes collided with Crown towers and that was a big inconvenience. Players complained about this problem and it seems that Supercell listened and decreased Lava Pup’s HP by 1 percent.

Mega Minion Nerf

Mega Minions are the ones to receive the most balance changes having their hit speed and damage decreased. The hit speed has been slowed down to 1.4 seconds from the original 1.3 seconds and their damage was also reduced down by 6 percent. This balance change was made with only purpose in mind, to force players to use different decks of cards and not spam Mega Minion Elixir Cards.

Poison

Poison damage has not been forgotten and it’s getting reduced by 10 percent. Another change brought to poison damage is that the slow effect has been completely removed. This will change the way players use poison damage entirely. Some players might even opt for different effects since the slow effect has been removed.

Elixirs

It looks like Supercell has their attention focused on Elixir collection and production because they already updated the way the system works with the October patch, but it seems that they deemed that wasn’t enough and the production speed is getting increased to 8.5 seconds while the lifetime of elixirs is decreasing to 70 seconds.