It’s no doubt that Apple’s iPhone 7 is one of 2016’s best mobile devices, the only problem being that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook claimed that their iPhone 7 will come with “things we can’t live without” and because of this Apple received a lot of flack. One of the major problems Apple was confronted with was the design they chose to use which resembles the device’s predecessors way too much. Now Apple is almost forced to bring innovative features the 2017’s upcoming iPhone 8.

Display and Chassis

Rumor has it that Apple will take a completely route regarding design and will create an edge to edge OLED display, switching from the traditional LCD display. Before creating such a display, Apple needs to find a way to get rid of the top and bottom bezels and home button. Other reports are pointing out that Apple is working on a ceramic chassis which is supposedly four times stronger than stainless steel. This could be done, especially since Apple already uses a ceramic chassis for their Apple Watch Series 2.

Wireless Charging

Everybody was shocked when they saw that Apple decided to remove the 3.5mm USB jack and opted instead for wireless headphones. This move might make sense now considering That Apple has been reported to work on creating a wireless charging pod thus making the iPhone 8 the first completely wireless smartphone.

Nonetheless, we can expect Apple to bring something to the tablet and make Apple fans enthusiastic about iPhones once again. That being said, if the reports and rumors prove to be true 2017 will be one great year for tech fans because not only will Apple create an innovative product but other tech companies such as Samsung will be required to up their game and add new features to their devices.