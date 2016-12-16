Back in September 2016, Adobe has announced its latest Flash Player technologies for the Linux platform, synced with the Mac and Windows builds. Well, it seems that the time has come and the company has finally released the Flash Player version 24 for Linux.

It seems that Adobe has updated the Flash Player Linux for Firefox (NPAPI) and Flash Player Linux for Chromium (PPAPI) to version 24.0.0.186. We remind you that this is also the latest Adobe Flash Player version for Apple’s macOS and Microsoft’s Windows OS.

So yeah, it seems that the Adobe Flash Player is finally at its latest version on GNU/Linux distributions. Now, the question that most Linux users are asking is that if they should install it on their computers, as the Adobe Flash Player has always been considered a security risk.

We have to agree that not many websites have switched to HTML5 yet, so we can say that it is always a good idea to install the Flash Player on your computer if you want to view the Flash content that’s available on most of the websites.

At the same time, we’ve already noticed that big companies have started to ditch the Flash Player in favor of HTML5, which means that it is just a matter of time until Adobe’s tool will “die”. We remind you that Google has decided to ditch the Flash Player from its Chrome browser, but you are still allowed to manually enable it if you want to use it.

If you are using Adobe Flash Player on your device we suggest you to download and install the latest STABLE version on your computer. The company is now trying to fix all security issues that they find, but it seems that there are so many issues with this application that the problems never seem to end.