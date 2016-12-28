The Galaxy A (2017) series is regarded by the South Korean tech giant as a mid-tier device but year after year they have shown us superior builds and performance which places its devices dead close to the premium sector.

A lot of rumors were heard this month which makes tech enthusiasts to believe that Samsung will launch its brand new A series extremely soon. They even fueled fan’s expectations with a teaser which features what makes this device stand apart from its competition.

Samsung has shown over the years that they like to adopt some extra features from its more premium devices and include them over mid-range smartphones such as the A series. They’ve launched a full metal S6 and Edge variant in 2015 only to adopt the same metal uni-body on their A series later on in 2016.

Water proofing their S7 and S7 Edge models was a huge marketing success and it seems that Samsung Malaysia released a picture via Twitter in which it clearly states that the next A series is going to sport the same water and dust resistance certification.

The tweet contained an image with “IT ALL BEGINS WITH A. HOLD YOUR BREATH”. This had tech enthusiasts believing that Galaxy A (2017) devices will sport IP68 certification. They are to release three models which include the likes of Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5 and A7, somewhere around CES which takes place in Las Vegas between the 5th and 8th of January 2017.

These devices are believed to sport multiple display and hardware variants, namely a 4.7 inch HD display powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core with a 12MP snapper on the back and 8MP on the front. It is also believed to come paired with 2GB of RAM all powered by a 3.000mAh battery. These features will be included on the A3.

As for the A5 it is rumored to feature a 5.2 inch HD screen with a 13MP back camera. Samsung’s own Exynos 7880 will be its processing chip which is helped by 3GB of RAM. It will most likely be powered by the same battery encountered on the A3.

As for its top end model, it will feature a huge 5.7 inch HD display with 3GB of RAM and both snappers will have 16MP. It will be powered by an Exynos 7880 chip and 3.500mAh worth of battery life.