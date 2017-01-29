With the unprecedented success of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, many are wondering if there should be a new installment to come out anytime soon. Most gamers are looking forward to the release of Black Ops 4, but details about the game are still limited to rumors for now.

Although Activision and Treyarch Studios have kept silent about the development of Black Ops 4, it might not be so bad to make speculations until the game is finally out to the public. Expectations have even become so high due to the announcement made by Treyarch Studios regarding the plan to work on Black Ops 4 soon enough.

Release Date for Black Ops 4

Needless to say, there is scarcity of information as of the moment. The only feature that would likely come out might be the zombie mode. This is due to the fact that Call of Duty series have been using this feature. However, the next installment might be out no earlier than 2018 . But, instead of getting desperate, gamers should also take a look at another game, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

The game maker might still be developing other games, which include a sequel for Ghost that was set to be out last year. However, a tweet made by Treyarch Studios regarding the upcoming Black Ops 4 should be more than enough reason to expect a new edition to happen very soon.

What You Need to Know About Infinite Warfare

It can be recalled that Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was released in November 2016 for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Basically, it is a first-person shooter type of game that was developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. This is 13th primary installment in the Call of Duty series.

The development for Infinite Warfare began in 2014, wherein the campaign was focused more on the battle for the Solar System, in which the Settlement Defense Front is threatening to take over. These are the main antagonists of the game, which had been considered a hostile force.

The game has introduced a new setting, which is mainly outer space. It also provides new gameplay mechanics, which should include zero-gravity environments. Thus, players are given boost packs and some grappling hooks, allowing players to move easily given the challenging environments. Of course, since the game is set in space, it is possible that players can drop by satellites, asteroids, and planets within the solar system.

It also has some major overhaul done to the class system named Combat Rigs. This is somewhat the same with the specialist system found in Black Ops 3. With tons of primary and secondary weapons, players are able to access several types of ammunition, which include melee and traditional ballistic weapons, various grenades, and some futuristic weapons.

In this game, fans should celebrate with some new features introduced within its cooperative multiplayer Zombie Mode. However, it has a different story and gameplay mechanics that should be separate from the campaign. Accordingly, this should enable new players to have more access, including new features like teambuy doors and sharing points.