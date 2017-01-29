Fans have been waiting for Kingdom Hearts 3 to be released ever since Square Enix announced on 2013 that they were releasing the eleventh installment in the series. Almost four years have passed, though, and we still haven’t seen hide nor hair of the much-awaited game.

2017 Release Will Not Happen

Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that the game was still in development and that it wouldn’t be released in 2017. He also has not given a probable release date for the game. Nomura reveals that they’re working on unannounced worlds but, since the development process for Kingdom Hearts 3 is different from the previous installments, they still have not touched on several areas. According to him, the development is at a phase where they cannot show off their progress, which means he can’t exactly give updates as of now.

This is definitely bad news for fans who have been looking forward to Kingdom Hearts 3, but there’s some silver lining to this cloud: Nomura assures fans that the game will meet their expectations. He also said that he and his team would talk about their progress at a yet-unannounced event this year, to make up for the fact they were not able to put out any information about the game on 2016.

Still Available for Xbox

Aside from being frustrated at the lack of news from the developers, fans have also been unpleasantly surprised when the Xbox One logo was removed from the Kingdom Hearts website. This prompted many people to theorize that the game would not be made available for Xbox One and would only be released for Sony PS4. However, Square Enix confirmed that the removal of the logo was only an error on their end and that Kingdom Hearts 3 will be available for both PS4 and Xbox One users.