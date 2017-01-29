Fans of the very popular Mass Effect series are eagerly awaiting the release date of the next installment. Named Mass Effect Andromeda, the latest iteration of the highly acclaimed franchise is the discussion topic often times when it comes to the most anticipated video games of 2017. If you can’t wait to get the latest scoop on Andromeda, it might be a good idea to check out Ian Frazier’s Twitter handle which is @tibermoon. For those of you who don’t know, Ian Frazier is the lead designed behind Andromeda and his Twitter account is filled with bits and pieces of what players can expect from the new Mass Effect.

Most recently, mister Frazier let it slip that the game includes something called a “pyromaniac build”, which apparently he’s rocking with in-game. Additionally, he mentioned that he has a new assault rifle which he is infatuated with. The weapon is referred to “Big Pew Pew”, and is a craftable weapon meaning that players will be able to make it themselves.

Considering that we’re talking about Mass Effect, it wouldn’t be completely out of the question for the gun to actually be named “ Big Pew Pew”, since the series is known for the ease with which it incorporates subtle humor into its otherwise pretty somber plot.

Speaking of crafter gear, those that like the Krogan race from previous installments can look forwards to new Krogran hammers which are also craftable weapons.

Frazier further explained in a tweet the process he was required to go through in order to get his hands on the sweet plasma havoc wrecker. Answering another tweet in which he was asked about the similarity to the plasma weapons found in the game XCOM, the Andromeda lead designed pointed out that they are indeed similar and that he had to scavenge and research alien technology so that he might understand how it works, thus resulting in the crafting of the weapon.

That sounds like a pretty cool feature which Mass Effect Andromeda players will be able to enjoy, with similar yet not so complex functionalities being seen in previous games of the franchise.