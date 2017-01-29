While it’s nice to have the latest high-end models like the Galaxy S7, the cost dissuades you from doing so. But what if there is a smartphone similar to the S7 but offered at a cheaper price? Would you give it a go? That’s the question posed by the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), an update of the phones in the Galaxy A family. It is set to be released sometime in February.

Design

Borrowing elements from the higher-end Galaxy S7 is the theme of the A5 (2017). Like its pricier inspiration, the phone features a metal frame and a curved glass design. With these design elements in place, the A5 (2017) does look more premium than its previous incarnations. The phone is also available in black, gold, blue and pink color choices.

One of the best features of the A5 (2017) is that it’s waterproof which is quite generous of Samsung as most budget-range phones don’t offer this. Samsung has also got rid of the camera bump on the back so the phone can lay flat on a surface.

Display

Everything is bright with the A5 (2017)’s 5.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display. Another great feature is the display clock which is always on so it’s easier to check the time without having to light the phone screen.

Hardware

An Exynos 7880 octa-core chip which clocks at 1.9GHz powers the A5 (2017). This is a strong enough chip for a mid-range phone. With regards to memory, the phone has 3GB of RAM.

The storage capacity of the phone is at a respectable 32GB and can even be expanded to as much as 256GB through microSD.

Software

Android 7.0 Nougat is the latest mobile operating system but sadly, that’s not what the A5 (2017) is bundled with. Instead, it comes with Marshmallow which is sadly more than a year old. It’s not also clear whether the OS can be upgraded to Android 7.0.

Camera

The front features a camera with a 16MP sensor which is quite huge for one meant to take selfies on a budget phones. The rear shooter also features a 16MP sensor. With auto-focus technology and an F1.9 aperture, shooting in low-light conditions won’t yield ugly photos.

Battery

The A5 (2017) is powered by a 3,000mAh cell and it also supports fast charging.

Verdict

The Samsung A5 (2017) is the closest device you’ll get to a Galaxy S7 without having to spend as much. It looks and feels like a high-end device and is packed with features you only get to see in pricier models. But as great as it is, it will always be slightly limited compared to its big-budget counterparts. The only thing left for you to decide is whether or not you can forsake the limitations. Then again, if you find the price of this device a bit beyond your budget range, then you can consider the smaller Galaxy A3 (2017). Here’s a comparison to help you decide.