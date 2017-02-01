Surfing the internet has become an intricate part of our daily lives as smartphones have enabled us to stay connected with news and people all over the world. When it comes to browsing experience, no other two browsers deliver the greatest experience in terms of convenience and usability as Google Chrome and the UC Browser.

Google’s Chrome wins in popularity by being hands down the most used piece of software by people around the world whilst UC Browser is regarded as being the best one when it comes to customization and tweaks as well as extensions.

It has become common knowledge that Google has become the biggest technology giant out there and their browser comes packed with a lot of innovative features and convenience which is clearly portrayed in its design which is extremely simple to use. What makes Chrome stand high above its competition is their option to not track any browser data as well as the amazing voice search software which can boast with great accuracy and usability.

UC Browser on the other hand is extremely flexible because it features one of the best user interfaces out there which can be highly customized by adding custom extensions. It uses an extremely efficient download manager which allows users to download data at great speeds and at the same time preserving data usage.

Both devices have their own incognito mode but UC Browser comes out on top with a few extra features such as a reader mode and a full-screen option. These are a few modes to talk about but UC Browser will fit more needs than the Google Chrome but irrespective of these small advantages, both browsers are extremely great at what they were intended to do.

No one can make a decision in terms of stating which browser is the best as it all comes down to a matter of preference. Google might take the round judging by its compatibility with a lot of platforms while UC Browser is only available for Android.