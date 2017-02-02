Browsing the internet has become one of the most pleasant and simple activities which was considered to be a little bit of a liability when internet began to surface to our households. They’ve come a long way and have received a lot of improvements in terms of refinement and browsers including the likes of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Internet Explorer are dominating the market as of now.

Google’s browsing service software has the biggest market share with almost 52.6% while Firefox is situated at 9.3%. Internet Explorer is reportedly at 10.27%. We’ve put these three amazing browsers head to head to make sure that one makes an idea on what browser should be used as according to their main features, pros as well as cons.

Google Chrome

Google Chrome is not just a browser, but also a launcher for Chrome Custom Tabs and has enjoyed a great degree of popularity over the years in accordance to its convenient way of usage as well as functionality and degree to which it can be customized to further increase the browsing experience.

Users can tweak with the software in order to enhance their browsing abilities in accordance to their personal preference and needs. Chrome even comes with amazing features such as Cloud Sync which is supported by multiple platforms and not only is it a bliss to use, it also enjoys a great degree of security.

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox is perhaps the best browser to take into account when it comes to add-ons which can highly customize the browsing experience by adding AdBlockers and advanced sync features such as Chromecast support. Unlike Google Chrome, it has the tendency to lag out a bit but it is much better when it comes to battery consumption and resources which need to be allocated in order for it to function properly.

Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer is the default browser which comes installed on devices which operate under Windows OS and its current version packs a big punch in terms of performance. It isn’t highly customizable and it lacks some versatility but it is just as fast as the other two. When it comes down to selecting a desired browser bear in mind that they all are great and it only comes down to a matter of preference to what should be chosen.