According to the big search engine company, the Android 7.1.2 Nougat is rolling out today to members of the Android Beta Program. Unfortunately for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners, things are not going very well for them, as reports are suggesting that the Android 7.0 Nougat is not running too well on the mentioned handset.

However, if you own a Google Pixel or Nexus 5X, you can now start downloading the Android 7.1.2 Nougat on your device. The latest Android version comes with a few small refinements and improvements, which means that you will not notice any big changes to the operating system. According to Google, the new update comes with bug fixes along with some optimizations, which means that that the operating system should run better than before.

According to the big search engine company, the Nexus 6P will also receive the Android 7.1.2 Nougat sometime “soon”. Unfortunately, the company has not mentioned exactly when this will happen. If you own an eligible device that’s already enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you will be able to get the public BETA update in the next few days, over the air, as it will roll out in phases.

Google has written on its official blog that it is expecting to launch the final build of the Android 7.1.2 in a couple of months and that like the BETA version of it, it will be available for Nexus 5Xp, Nexus 6P, Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus Player and Pixel C handsets.

If you own a Google Nexus 6 handset, then we have some bad news for you, as this is the first update that has excluded the mentioned device since when it was launched (2014). So, unless Google will change its plans, you will not be able to upgrade your handset to the latest Android 7.1.2 OS.