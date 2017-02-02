Following last year’s Galaxy Note debacle, the South Korean tech giant is looking to rise up from the ashes with two new devices in 2017, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8 which will debut somewhere in March. Android users will be in for a treat as these new devices will come with interesting features which will give the competition a run for their money.

Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is said to be released on the 29th of March in NYC at a private event and the device will hit the shelves on April 21. They ditched their habit of launching a new S device at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as they will delay their launch due to the fact they want to make sure their device will come out flawless. The Note 8 however has no release date attached to its name but it is rumored it could be further delayed.

Design and Price

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in two display variants, that of 5.8 and 6.2 inches and the rumored starting price of the device should be $849 for the 5.8 inch variant whilst the bigger device will come at exactly $962. Following the same model after the Note 7, Samsung will release a single phablet but details about the Note 8 were not mentioned.

Specs

This year is going to be a highly competitive one when it comes to processing power and camera as technology is continuously advancing and tech giants are looking to get the largest piece of the cake. The Samsung Galaxy S8 will come with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage as well as a button for its virtual assistant.

Screen wise, the device will pack a QHD Super AMOLED screen which will give the device an 83% screen to body ratio, thus conferring the smartphone a sensation of an infinity pool when looked at due to its amazing dual edge curved screen.