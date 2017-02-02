VLC Player has enjoyed a great degree of popularity over the years on both Windows and Android platforms and is able to play any format one throws at it with extraordinary ease. The popular software’s developers have shown some attention for those who use it on Windows as of the latest update, the company has revealed that desktop systems will now be able to play 360-degree video content due to their partnership with camera manufacturer Giroptic.

Their team-up enables the software to display a lot of media content ranging from video, photos as well as panorama images, all of them being controllable with either a mouse of keyboard to switch viewpoints and focal points in video content.

This feature will also be made available on mobile devices in the future as smartphone users will be able to navigate through 360-degree content just by moving their devices in accordance to where they want to look in the respective videos.

With this update, a lot of people are thinking that support for Virtual Reality-enabling devices such as Occulus Rift, Google Daydream and HTC Vive are close to happening. VLC is yet to announce a clear date for when this will become and possibility but judging from their advances in terms of software development we are estimating that the second quarter of 2017 will see it happening.

Despite being updated to the newest version, tactical preview in VLC could come as a bit buggy but it shows a good sign nonetheless as VLC is promising to enter new challenging sectors such as virtual reality across all platforms. The technical preview of VLC is now available for both Windows and Mac users and the update is expected to roll out on devices by the end of this month.

Notwithstanding the fact that VLC is currently one of the top competitors in the media sector, we are sure to see their rivals stepping up and improving our ways in which we enjoy such content in order to stay on top of the market.