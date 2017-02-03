As it seems, we have some new information about the ASUS AM4 (Ryzen) motherboards from some slides that have surfaced recently. Moreover, ASUS also focused on the Crosshair VI Hero, as well as on Prime X370. The information came from an AMD meeting that took place yesterday and it brought us some insight for the two motherboards.

From what we know up until now, the Crosshair VI Hero is a great gaming motherboard, perfect for overclocking and for teaking. Moreover, it has an advanced VRM for its CPU and it supports M.2-NVMe SSDs, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, USB 3.1 and ESS Sabre DAC and amplifier. At the same time, the Prime X370 RGB supports M.2 NVMe and USB 3.1, but it doesn’t have WiFi and it uses a Realtek 1220 audio chip.

Among the advantages that we saw listed on the slides from the meeting for the Crosshair VI Hero motherboard there was an onboard RGB lighting that included 2 ASUS AURA RGB headers. It also has fan controls and water cooling support, based on DC & PWM fan headers, dedicated headers for AIO, temperature input mapping and other features. It has a monochromatic aesthetic and it has great manual or auto overclocking possibilities.

Meanwhile, the Prime X370 model is based on a white & monochromatic aesthetic. It also has an onboard RGB lighting with one ASUS AURA RGB header and it supports manual or auto-overclocking implementations. It has an isolated audio design that is based on a new S1220A codec, plus it offers fan controls and connectivity. The latters ones translate to DC & PWM fan headers, dedicated headers for the AIO, temperature input mapping and many other features.

And if you’re satisfied with the features found on these motherboards, think about the fact that Asus will also be producing X370, B350 and A320 soon.