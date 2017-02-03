Chrome 56 was firstly released for Windows, Mac, and Linux and now, the new version 56.0.2924.87 is rolling out to Android devices. Users will be able to download it from the Google Play Store in the next days. The same version will be available for iOS users, as well.

According to the change-log, Chrome 56 comes with an improved performance and stability fixes, as well as new features. The web browser will allow you to tap on emails, addresses and phone numbers when visiting webpages, easily access downloaded files and webpages from the new tab page. There is also a new feature that will allow article suggestions to be downloaded on new tab page when long pressing.

The new Chrome 56 for Android devices also comes with up to 28 percent faster page reloads, and this behavior will help the browser consume less bandwidth while it won’t affect efficiency. Another useful new feature is support for Web Bluetooth, which will allow developers to connect with printers, LED displays and other Bluetooth devices.

These aren’t the only new features introduced in Chrome 56 for Android. 9to5google has mentioned a new offline viewing feature that will make it easier for users to access the saved pages. It seems that the “Touch to Search” was visually tweaked and it will offer access to search page, which will be considered as its own tab.

A week ago, Google has released Chrome 56 for Windows, Mac, and Linux and one of the freshly added features is labeling certain HTTP websites as non-secure. Also, HTML5 is set as the default over Flash, the problematic player that is continuously attacked by hackers who find vulnerabilities.

Google will not stop here and it will bring more features to Chrome, in order to improve it. A few days ago, the company has announced that it improved Chrome’s rendering pipeline in the past months and users are enjoying a faster web experience.