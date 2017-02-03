One of the most used browsers on devices that run on Android OS is Google Chrome. As expected, this browser comes pre-installed on devices that run on the mentioned operating system, but that’s not the reason why it is preferred by so many users.

We all know that we can always try any other browser on Android OS, but it seems that many users prefer to keep using the default one because it has many features and options. There are many advantages for using the Google Chrome browser on your Android device.

It doesn’t matter how fast your internet connection can be, if your browser is slow, you will always browse slowly. This is not the case with the Google Chrome, as the developers have made sure that it runs fast and without any problems.

Using Google Chrome, you will be able to easily download pictures, videos or anything else from the internet with a decent speed (keep in mind that the download speed depends from the internet connection too). Google Chrome will waste more internet data while surfing the internet, because it will always compress the website in a way to save as much data as possible.

Chrome Browser 56.0.2924.87 For Android: Features

Ability to sync across devices

Reduced mobile data usage by up to 50% while browsing

Faster browsing

Voice Search

Translate web pages in any language

Intuitive Gestures

Ability to use Incognito mode to browse without saving your history.

Chrome Browser 56.0.2924.87: How To Install On Your Android Device

Download Chrome Browser 56.0.2924.87 APK file from the internet

Enable “Unknown Sources” from your device’s Settings->Security

Use a file manager to get to the location where you have saved the APK file

Tap on the Chrome Browser 56.0.2924.87 APK file to start the installation process.