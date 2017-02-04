If you are using Roku to stream video content from services such as Netflix, Hulu or HBO, then you’ve come to the right place as we will give you a few tricks that you can do with your streaming device.

Using Your Smartphone As Roku Keyboard

One of the most annoying things that you can do, while using Roku, is trying to write something via the onscreen keyboard, which this streaming device comes with. However, you can use Roku application that’s available for Android and iOS, which will replace your Roku remote, but it will also provide a keyboard that makes data entry very faster and easier.

Using Your Smartphone For Voice Search

Instead of using the keyboard, you can do something else: use the Voice Search function, which is available on the Roku 3 and Roku 4’s remote control. However, you own an earlier version of the streaming device; you can always use the application on your smartphone to access the “Voice Search” function.

Streaming Media From Your Mobile Handset

Have you just come from a trip and you want to show the videos and photos you took? Well don’t worry because using Roku’s application on your smartphone you will be able play media from your handset directly on your streaming device.

Organizing Your Channels

Once you have more channels on Roku’s library you will notice that it will be quite hard to find your favorite ones. Well, don’t worry because you can always re-organize them in order to access with ease your favorite channels. To relocate a channel, you will firstly have to find it and after that highlight it with your remote. Once the channel is highlighted you will be able to select the “Option” button on your remote and after that choose “Move Channel”.

Selecting A New Theme

You should know that you can change Roku’s default interface theme if you don’t like it. Head to the Settings menu, select Themes and you will notice a few options in there. You can also choose “Get More Themes” to download more themes on your streaming device. Once you download the new theme, you will have to activate it and you’re done!

Installing A Screensaver

Roku comes pre-installed with a screensaver which is a bouncing “Roku logo” that kicks in whenever the streaming device is not used for a period of time. To select a new screensaver head to the device’s Settings->Screensaver and from there you are able to select a different screensaver, but also change some settings (such as after how much idle it should be activated).