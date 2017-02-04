Skype is a very popular application that’s used on both desktop devices and mobile devices. Today we will talk about the Skype version for Windows PC and Mac OS. It seems that Microsoft wants you to have the latest and greatest Skype experience and this can be done by having the latest version of the application installed on your computer or mobile device.

According to the American multinational technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington, starting on March 1, 2017, people will not be able to sign in using the Skype 7.16 version (or older versions) on Windows PC and Skype 7.18 (or later) on Mac OS.

Microsoft said that if there are still people who are using this old version of Skype, they will have to download the new update or else they will not be able to sign in on Skype and chat with their friends.

We have to remind you that this is not the first time when Skype is retiring old software. However, this doesn’t mean that some users will not get quite angry about this move. The Skype 7.16 for Windows and Skype 7.18 for Mac OS have been released in December 2015, so we have to agree that this version of the application is very old.

At the same time, Microsoft has worked a lot to improve the Skype application in the past year. We have to mention that the application has also received chatbots along with many other new features and options. The current version of Skype comes with better previews of websites, input box for chats and better support for emoticons.

The company has mentioned on its website that it has worked a lot and succeeded to create a better Skype version and this is just the beginning. In other words, we should see more new features and options being added to the Skype application sometime in the near future.