WhatsApp has become one of the most used messaging apps in the world ever since its release and has been bought by Facebook for a hefty amount of money in order not to be regarded as their direct competitor.

It enables everybody which has it installed to get in touch with everyone around the globe completely free of charge, all that one needs is a stable internet connection. The app permits users to make video and voice calls as well as send text messages to individuals or create groups to conveniently send the same message to everyone at the same time.

In order to improve the app’s functionality, its developers are continuously issuing updates which will not only increase the app’s convenience but it will also make it more popular as it already is, if that’s even possible. Not only is WhatsApp the most popular chat messaging app but it is scoring extremely high on functionality and convenience which are the main traits for apps which are specifically designed to connect everyone around the world.

The app is available on a wide array of platforms such as iOS and Android as well as Desktop PCs and smartphones as well as tablets. The new WhatsApp Web which will give users direct access to Facebook’s WhatsApp network has recently been updated to version 0.2.3120. A great number of features were implemented within the new update such as being able to see the window in a full screen mode to make everything more convenient and make the chat flow better.

Another important feature which was recently added with the update is that of users being able to search for emojis from the recent tab which will not only enlighten chat windows with some customization but will also mean that they will be easier to find. The last addition to the popular app is its ability to support multi contacts which will mean that everyone can get in touch with each other a whole lot easier than before.