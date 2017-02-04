Microsoft’s idea of their Windows 10 is that it operates as a service rather than an install which receives some updates from time to time and for those who’ve spent countless years figuring out what should be done with an update occurs with previous versions and are now in awe regarding Microsoft’s brand new updating system, we’ve devised a guide to explain the ins and outs of this specific operating system.

The Windows Update rulebook has been completely revamped as users have lost their fine-grained control over the whole updating process. These changes can be a little too much to handle by some people as users no longer have the choice of selectively updating some parts whilst declining others.

Microsoft have aimed towards creating a system with only one configuration approach in order to stay atop potential security issues which might arise from having multiple configurations to take care of. The major updates which can now happen to the Windows 10 are devised into two separate categories.

Feature Updates

Feature updates are the modern day equivalent of version updates and require a lot of hassle as they are of multi-gigabytes in size and require a download as well as a full setup. With every feature update, there is an allocated number which corresponds to the release date as well as a build number. To give an example, Version 1607 was issued in July 2016 and had the build number of 14393. Windows is issuing these updates two to three times a year.

Quality Updates

These updates address security issues and minor tweaks in terms of performance and stability and do not include any new features. As the aforementioned type of updates, quality updates also come bearing an allocated number, a release date as well as build numbers. They are updating the system cumulatively and cannot be rejected as it might lead to potential security flaws.

These updates are always delivered under the Windows Update and internal update management solutions such as Windows Server Update Services for those who use the version of Windows 10 specifically designed for the business sector.