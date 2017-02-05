Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 had a real success and there are reports which are suggesting that the developers are now preparing to start working on its successor, the Black Ops 4. Unfortunately, details about this upcoming game are still limited to rumors.

Treyarch Studios and Activision haven’t mentioned anything about the development of Black Ops 4. However, there are rumors all over the internet, which claim that soon enough, the development of this game will begin.

Black Ops 4: Release Date

As we’ve told you above, there is not much information regarding this title for now. In other words, it is quite hard to say when exactly the Black Ops 4 will be released, but if rumors will prove to be right, this will not happen sooner than 2018. With a bit of luck, the Black Ops 4 will be available in 2018, but this has not been confirmed by anyone from the publisher or developer company.

We should mention that the game developer might also work on other games, including a sequel for Ghost, which was expected to be released last year.

Black Ops 4: Expectations

According to reports, many Black Ops 3 players were not very glad about all the new features that this game has brought. When compared to Black Ops 2, the new Black Ops 3 has added new “science fiction” features, such as walking on walls, hero powers and many more. Fans hope that the Black Ops 4 game will be more similar to the Black Ops 2.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was released back in November 2016 for Xbox One, PlayStation and Windows PC. Unfortunately, this first-person shooter type of game was not as popular as Black Ops 3. The game has been developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision and it is the 13th primary installment in the Call of Duty series.