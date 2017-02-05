Google Chrome vs. Mozilla Firefox – Security, Privacy and Efficiency Comparison

When it comes to internet browsers, people tend to stick to one browser and completely dismiss any of the alternatives. You could say that it’s human nature to be unwilling to get out of your comfort zone, but what if a far better browser experience is waiting? And it’s just a couple clicks away. If you are using Google’s Chrome or Mozilla’s Firefox, this article might help see the benefits of giving the other one a try. After all, they’re both free to use so you’re not losing anything here. There is only to gain.

Efficiency

Many believe that Chrome is the undisputed king of browsers, but is that really the case? Looking from a completely objective standpoint, it has been tested and admitted that Firefox actually wins at the photo finish. When it comes to sheer performance, analysts learned that Mozilla’s offering does a better job, but only by a couple seconds however. Also, you can count on Firefox to load faster on startup.

The secret to Firefox’s success is the fact that it hogs less memory and can be up to 60% memory friendly. Chrome loses in this department due to it having each individual tab run as an individual process which consumes RAM.

Tools

Mozilla Firefox features a huge library of extensions and tools that will enhance your browsing experience. However, you might still find Chrome preferable due to its direct support from Google. Since it’s Google’s own browser, all of the Google tools and services you might be using are baked into the browser and are far easier to access. So if you strongly rely on Google services, Chrome might just be better suited for you. That’s notto say Firefox doesn’t have access to the Google services and tools, they’re just not that seamlessly integrated.

Security and privacy

In terms of security, Chrome features a stronger defense thanks to that individual process for each tab thing we talked about. If a malicious threat corrupts one tab, it can’t extend to the others since every tab is separated and not ran as a whole. But on the other hand Chrome does a poorer job than Mozilla’s browser when it comes to encrypting passwords. Here, Firefox is the winner.

Additionally, if you don’t like browsers collecting browsing data from you, Chrome might be a bad idea. Unlike Firefox which is a non-profit initiative, Chrome tracks your browsing data extensively. Firefox is open source and doesn’t do that.