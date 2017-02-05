There are several reasons to jailbreak an iPhone. Aside from being able to enjoy features otherwise you will not be able to without a tool, you also get to customize your iPhone control center and options as well as change your iPhone theme.

These are some of the reasons behind the clamor of the jailbreak community for the latest jailbreak tool. The question now is when will be the release date of the iOS 10 jailbreak tool.

While Luca Todesco already released a beta version of the iOS 10.2 jailbreak tool, the Italian hacker also announced that he is sticking with this version and will not continue working on one. Moreover, this beta form is still unstable.

However, fans are turning to the Pangu team to save the day. Rumor has it that the team is working on an iOS 10.2 jailbreak tool and the team indeed promised a release. But up to this time, all are mere speculations.

Critics say that Pangu is holding off the release of a jailbreak tool and is perhaps has not yet started on working on one. This is because Apple already released the latest update with the iOS 10.2.1 released this month.

With Apple’s new practice of coming up with updates one after the other in a short period of time, hackers are having ambivalent feelings on coming up with jailbreak tools. This is because with a new iOS version, a jailbreak tool will become stale or useless in just a matter of days or weeks. If this is the case, then iPhone users will just wait for an update from Apple.

Meanwhile, for those people who are really fans of jailbreak tools and would want to wait for the release from hacking groups, it is recommended that they do not updgrade to iOS 10.2. In the meantime, the hanging question still remains. Is an iOS 10 jailbreak tool still in sight after the preview of iOS 10.2 from Apple?