Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge on Android 7.0 Nougat – Battery Life Tests

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge has received the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update and the guys at GSMArena have tested battery life on the Exynos 8890 version and they compared results with tests performed on the Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 820 versions running on Marshmallow.

In the web browsing test, S7 edge (E8890, Nougat) lasted 10 hours and 35 minutes, with 26 minutes more than S7 edge (S820, Marshmallow), while the S7 edge (E8890, Marshmallow) managed to last up to 13 hours and 32 minutes. A mediocre result was obtained in video playback test, where S7 edge (E8890, Nougat) lasted 15 hours and 12 minutes, with almost five hours less than the S7 edge (E8890, Marshmallow) and one hour and 42 minutes less than the S7 edge (S820, Marshmallow). The testers weren’t able to find out what caused the five hours drop in endurance, placing the S7 edge (E8890, Nougat) on the third place.

Thankfully, the 3G voice call endurance was better, as the S7 edge (E8890, Nougat) has managed to obtain a timing of 26 hours and 13 minutes, being followed by the The S7 edge (E8890, Marshmallow) with 24 hours and 29 minutes, while the S7 edge (S820, Marshmallow) had a reasonable time of 22 hours and 32 minutes. After that, the testers set a lower display resolution, using the new feature introduced in Android 7.0 Nougat, and a 720p resolution led to better battery life.

Android 7.0 Nougat for Galaxy S7 Edge Update carried build number G935XXU1DQAS and it took only up 15.3 MB. Users who haven’t received it yet can manually check for its availability by going to their device’s Settings > About device > Software update. Before downloading the update, users need to make sure that they have at least 50 percent of battery life left and that the internet connection is stable.