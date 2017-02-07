Gmail APK Update Download and Install the Latest Version

Arguably, Gmail has become the best email client, due to the fact that almost all online users have a Gmail account of their own. Basically, Gmail app is easy to use and it saves you time, while keeping your messages safe. At the same time, you would get instant message alerts via push notifications, aside from the read and respond feature that you can do online and offline.

For those who have not been able to use the app on a mobile device yet, then you need to download it via Play Store. You can also download and install this app manually by knowing the latest version of the app to date. It is advisable to download an updated version of Gmail to avoid any issues.

An updated Gmail APK file is downloadable online from a reliable website. You can download such files through your computer or smartphone. The latest Gmail update is version 7.1.15, which has several bug fixes and improvements in performance. Getting the latest Gmail APK file is also possible by downloading a link from the official website of Gmail.

After downloading the APK file from that link, you will find it in your computer, but you can’t use it unless you transfer it to your Android mobile device. All you need to do is to connect your smartphone to your PC via the USB connection. Your computer should detect your phone after a few seconds.

Don’t forget to set the device to install an APK file from unknown sources. Simply go to Settings > Security > Unknown Sources and tap the box on the right side to check this option. This will enable you to install the Gmail APK file that you have downloaded. Just make sure to revert the settings to ensure that no other files can harm your mobile device.