Gmail Update Drops Support for Google 53 Running Devices

Older versions of Google Chrome took a quiet hit not so long ago as the tech giant has announced that its email service will no longer have support for Google Chrome version 53 and lower thus ending the suffering of computers which run on Windows XP and Windows Vista.
This statement has been made in terms of improving security and making sure that data and personal information is not going to be vulnerable to being compromised. Google Chrome versions 53 and lower will still have functional Gmail but it might be redirected to functioning with HTML as of December.
The guys from Google have stated that users who will be affected by the modification in terms of supporting Gmail will be able to see a banner at the top of the Gmail service which will immediately urge them to upgrade their Google Chrome browser to the latest versions in order to receive full support from the service.
Outdated versions of Google Chrome are extremely vulnerable to potential cyber attacks and not only are they a worrying factor among users, it could become compromising and in some cases even dangerous to those who still use Windows XP as Microsoft has cut its support to the aforementioned operating system.
Microsoft have ceased to issue any security patches for Windows XP and users who still own a device which operates under it are advised either to upgrade it or to simply get a more recent device if they want to stay safe in terms of the loss of personal information as well as data.
Google gave a slight suggestion that those who are administrating Chrome should upgrade as soon as possible in order to make sure that they stay safe from any potential threats, taking into account that as much as 5 per cent of the world’s PCs still run on Windows XP operating system. The statistic may seem to be unimportant and fairly negligible but taking into consideration that there are hundreds of millions of devices around the world, the statistic starts to get worrisome.