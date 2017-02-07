Google Chrome vs Mozilla Firefox: Battle of the Browser Heavyweights

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox are the top two names when it comes to web browsers. While there is nothing wrong with picking one over the other, there are some features that you may want from one that isn’t in the other.

Compatibility

Not everyone sticks to one brand when it comes to their devices. You may have a Windows-based laptop and a phone running on iOS. On top of that, you may even have a tablet with the Android operating system installed. Since web browsers can be installed on these devices, it’s best to choose one that is compatible with all of them. Luckily, Chrome and Firefox can run on Windows, Linux and MacOS and apps are also available on Android and iOS.

Design and Use

Minimalism is a trend most web browsers subscribe to, including Chrome and Firefox. In fact, the design even blends with the operating system being used. Simple and user-friendly are what users are looking for with aesthetic appeal being an added bonus.

Chrome started the trend of focusing more on search rather than buttons. However, it can look crowded when too many extensions are added. Reaching more than 15 open tabs creates a cramped look but not everyone opens 10 tabs or more each time. Bookmarking is fairly easy in Chrome as you only need to click on the star button. Searching is really simple as you can type either the URL or a search term on the bar.

Firefox, on the other hand, still separates the URL bar from the Search bar even though you can now perform a keyword search on the address bar. Like Chrome, bookmarking is done by clicking a star.

Features

Nothing much will set Chrome and Firefox apart when it comes to design and ease of use. That said, the features each offers is where you can determine which browser best suits your needs.

When it comes to extensions, Chrome looks like a clear winner given that most developers use it as a testing bed before making it available for other browsers. Apart from extensions, Chrome has Apps which allows you to access popular apps like Pocket from the desktop. Plus, the integrated nature of Chrome makes it easier to work with Google products.

Firefox has a large catalog of extensions but some of them become unusable whenever updates are rolled out. Then again, Firefox has some powerful extensions not offered on Chrome like a built-in PDF viewer. What Firefox may have as an edge over Chrome is that it’s very customizable, especially if you know the intricacies of about:config. For instance, you can make Firefox load faster if you knew which configurations to modify once you access about:config.

Conclusion

Truth be told, you won’t go wrong if you pick any of the top web browsers. Yes, Google Chrome has dominated for many years now but there is still an audience for Mozilla Firefox. In the end, your choice of browser will depend on what you want to get out of it.