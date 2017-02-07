Here’s Your Avira Free Antivirus Download Guide

Recently, Independent test lab AV-TEST awarded the Pro version of Avira Antivirus a Best Repair Award. This win marks the second consecutive year that Avira has won the award. Avira fared best over its competitors during the endurance test showing that it is indeed better at repairing computers that have been affected by malware as well as cleaning infected files.

While Avira Antivirus Pro has been heaped with praise recently, its free antivirus tool isn’t too shabby either.

What can Avira Free Antivirus offer?

Avira is available for devices running on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. It has been hailed as the best free antivirus for Windows. The program is capable of securing data and protecting user privacy. It fights against a number of malware threats such as Trojans, viruses, worms and spyware.

One of the advantages that Avira has over the competition is that it’s a lightweight tool because it stores data about known threats in a cloud. Once a suspicious file is detected on a device, its fingerprint is sent to the cloud for analysis. The results are then sent back to the device.

How to Download Avira Free Antivirus?

Go to the official Avira website, www.avira.com

Click on the Free category on the top of the screen

Hover over the Antivirus subcategory

Choose your platform

Find the installer that was downloaded to your device

Click on it to start the installation

Follow the instructions given by the installer until it completes

Avira is just one of the many free antivirus applications available right now. And just like the many that offer protection against cyber threats, Avira also provides their programs in two variants: a free version and a premium one. While the paid version does offer more, the no-cost edition works just fine.