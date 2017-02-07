HTC 11 Leaked with 6GB Ram and Huge Battery

It’s not sure exactly when HTC will release its new flagship, but rumors suggest that the Taiwanese company will unveil it at MWC event in Barcelona, which will kick off on February 26. The specs of the HTC 11 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but thanks to a new leaked screenshot, it was confirmed what was previously rumored: that the smartphone will feature a strange display resolution, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and will support 6GB of RAM.
Last month, HTC has launched the U Ultra and that time, the company has confirmed that it’s working on a new flagship that will arrive soon and packed with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chip. It seems that HTC was talking about the HTC 11, which is the direct successor to the HTC 10 and if the screenshot that was posted on Chinese micro-blogging network Weibo is genuine, then the new flagship will run on Android 7.12 Nougat out of the box and HTC Sense 9.0 interface on top of it.
The HTC 11 will use the same processor as Samsung’s Galaxy S8, in order to be on par with it, and all reports have predicted a faster LTE, better battery life and camera capabilities. The device is expected to support up to 128GB of internal storage and when it comes to the screen resolution, it seems that it will be 1556 x 2550 pixels, which is close to Quad HD (1440 x 2560 pixels). Maybe the leaked information is fake, maybe it’s real and the HTC 11 will come with a unique aspect ratio. We’ll find out soon enough.
The HTC 11 might have a dual 12 MP camera and a 3,700 mAh battery, which will support Qualcomm’s Quickcharge 4.0. The device might come shortly after the Galaxy S8 will go on sale, and the most plausible period is mid-April. Unfortunately, we have no information on the launch price, but we will give you more information once we’ll find out.