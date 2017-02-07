Huawei Honor 8 vs. ASUS Zenfone 3 – The Best China Has To Offer

The smartphone market has been filled with different offerings from Chinese manufacturers as of late. This is good news for all consumers because Chinese companies are renowned for creating high end devices and pricing them lower than the competition thus forcing everyone to lower their prices. Even though there are many Chinese manufacturers on the smartphone market, some are better than the others. Huawei and ASUS are the names that stand out the most. In fact, both companies have recently launched two new flagships, Zenfone 3 and Honor 8.

Both devices are successors to highly popular smartphones and both of them are priced quite low at $400. Today we’re going to go over Zenfone 3 and Honor 8’s display and hardware performance and see if they are really worth their money.

Display

ASUS Zenfone 3 comes in the 5.2 inch and 5.5 inch variants. The bigger variant is equipped with an IPS full HD panel that has a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and a pixel density of 401ppi. On the other hand, Honor 8 features a 5.2 inch LTPS TFT-LCD full HD display that has a higher resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 424 ppi. There aren’t that many differences between these devices other than their sizes. There is a small difference though, and that is that Honor 8 features an “eye protection” mode that’s ideal for night time.

Hardware Performance

Leaving the display department aside, this is the most important factor customers need to take in consideration when deciding if they should acquire a new device. With that being said, let’s take a look under Zenfone 3 and Honor 8’s hoods and see what we can find.

First off, Honor 8 is powered by the Huawei’s impressive octa-core Kirin 950 processor that’s been paired with 4GB of RAM. This processor is able of providing users with impressive hardware performances even under heavy usage. ASUS Zenfone 3 uses a Qualcomm 625 chipset that’s not so impressive. In fact, Zenfone 3’s Snapdragon 625 performance pales in comparison with Honor 8’s Kirin 950. Nonetheless, both devices are really impressive but Huawei seems to be the winner in terms of power.