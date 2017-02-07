iOS 10 Cydia Tweaks for Jailbreak Tool Fans

Every jailbreak enthusiast knows the significance of Cydia in improving the performance of a jailbroken iPhone. It works as a secondary App store for iPhone users who use jailbreak tools for their phone units. This is the hub where you can work around a device that has been jailbroken in terms of management, installation and downloading.

The good news is that Italian prolific hacker and researcher, Luca Todesco, collaborated with marco Grassi and rolled out the Yalu102 iOS 10.2 jailbreak tool. This was barely a month after the Italian shared the Mach Portal + Yalu jailbreak tool for iOS 10 and 10.1.1.

With the latest released jailbreak tool, fans are ecstatic although the said version is still in beta and not yet stable. However, it is compatible with some 64-bit devices like iPhone SE, iPad Po and iPhone 6 models. And with the Cydia tweaks made available, there is more to be excited about.

First, the Cydia Substrate made the compatibility of these tweaks with the iOS 10.2 jailbreak tool possible. This will let iPhone and iPad users with iOS 10 to iOS 10.2 take advantage of Cydia. With it, downloading and installing a number of jailbreak apps a reality and so is downloading extensions and tweaks.

Jailbreak fans are advised, though to be careful in doing so. This is because not all the tweaks and apps are compatible with the recent iOS versions. With the Yalu102 still in beta form, expect that not all packages have compatibility with iOS 10.2

Cydia Tweaks

Some of the tweaks that are already fully compatible include Cuttlefish, AlwaysFirstSwipe and App Admin while the some which are only in partial compatibility status include Always Forward watchOS, 3DAppLock, Substrate Safe Mode and Ah!Ah! Ah!, to name a few.

As for the ones that are not compatible, these are MyWi, OneHandWizard, CustomCover, DataMeter, Aeternum and Acapella. For the tweaks that are of unknown status, some in the list are Alympus, Auris, AltKeyboard2, Auto Touch, Bolt and Bragi Deux.

The Cuttlefish is a free Cydia tweak is preferred by member of the jailbreak community whi want their devices to be more awesome than they already are. This tweak gives color to the background that is blurry with Quick Action or 3D touch by using the main color of the icon of the App. Conversely, the App Manager makes creating backups of current app individually or as a group. Moreover, it lets users perform a number of things like restoring a portion of the app or erase it entirely without having to reinitialize the device.

Another interesting free tweak is the OTADisabler which prevents users from updating to the latest version of iOS unintentionally. This is perfect for those who are not into getting the latest version of their iOS since they are already content with the current one. Also, if accidental update occurs, the present jailbreak tool will become useless. Thus, this tweak can come in handy.

Meanwhile, it you still have iOS 9 that is jaibroken, there is also a list of the best Cydia tweaks to enhance your iPhone experience.