Lenovo ThinkPad P71 Helps Virtual Reality Content Creators

Lenovo have recently announced their new ThinkPad P71 and it is said to revolutionize the way in which Virtual Reality content creators will be able to work their magic in order to provide us with interesting and exciting apps. The extremely fast laptop works perfectly with the HTC Vive as well as the Oculus Rift Virtual Reality headsets in order to create the perfect working environment to tech enthusiasts.

The amazing device is intended to be a perfect all-rounder which can also serve as a workstation for professional to work their magic towards creating Virtual Reality content as well as editing media such as movies and photos as well as run engineering application with no problem at all. Bear in mind that when one wants to embark on creating VR related content, a headset must be used in order to do so.

The laptop comes with a whopping 17-inch screen and weighs as little as 7.5 pounds. Processing power wise it sports the latest Xeon E3-v6 chips which are based on the Kaby Lake architecture. To boost its already outstanding power it can be configured with a Nvidia mobile Quadro GPU in order to get the best Virtual Reality experience a device can offer.

Having a whopping price tag of $1849, Lenovo’s laptop is scheduled to hit the shelves somewhere in April this year and not only will it be amazing for doing all sorts of computer engineering work on it, the device itself can be a pretty neat one to have as it comes with a HD screen which can be configured to a 4K one. Connectivity wise, it features a Thunderbolt 3 slot for those rapid file transfers as well as fast charging.

When it comes to its RAM memory, it packs an impressive 64GB of DDR4 and can store as much as 2TB of data. The device also comes with a USB 3.0 port, a Mini-DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet slots in order to have it paired with multiple devices such as projectors or connect it directly to the internet via an Ethernet cable.