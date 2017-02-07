LG G6 Newest Specs Details – What We Know So Far

LG has lost a lot of ground last year, when it released the G5 with a modular design, and in 2017, it seems that the company’s plans to release the LG G6 with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 depend on Samsung’s approval to make the units available for other mobile phone manufacturers. LG might unveil the new phone on February 26, while Samsung will wait until March 29 to launch the Galaxy S8.

Another report has mentioned another release date of Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy S8 on the South Korean market, which is April 21. In South Korea, the LG G6 is expected to hit the stores on March 9, six weeks earlier than the Galaxy S8, while in the US, the flagship will hit the streets on April 7.

The latest batch of leaked pictures showed that the LG G6 will have a brushed matte metallic finish, a 3.5mm headphone jack and it will include a USB Type-C connection. On the back will be integrated a fingerprint scanner and above it will be placed a dual-camera module, most likely formed from two 16MP cameras with f/1.8, which will support, laser autofocus, OIS (3-axis) and LED flash, while on the front side will be located a 16MP selfie camera.

According to The Verge, the G6 will feature a 5.7-inch display with a Quad HD+ (1440×2880 pixels) resolution and a 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will have tiny bezels and it will be dust and water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes. Thankfully, the new phone will no longer have a modular design, because it was a total failure when it was introduced alongside the G5. LG will offer two variants of internal memories of 64GB and 128GB, and it will allow users to add a microSD card for expansion. The battery capacity hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will most likely be larger than 3000mAh and rumors suggest that it will support wireless charging.