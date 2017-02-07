Lost Google Play Store? Easily Download, Reinstall

The Google Play Store is where you find a variety of apps and content that will make your Android experience exciting and fun. It’s usually pre-installed on every Android device. But in case you accidentally deleted it, here’s how you can download reinstall Google Play Store.

You’re going to need the app’s APK file, the file format used when installing software on the Android OS.

Download and Reinstall Google Play Store

Enable Unknown Sources. Go to Settings > Security > and then check the box next to Unknown Sources. From your mobile phone’s browser, go to APK Mirror to download the latest APK version of the Play Store. An alternative would be to download the APK file from the XDA Developers forum. Tap OK when the message warning “This type of file can harm your device.” appears. From your Downloads folder or your notifications menu, open the APK and then tap Install. Wait for the installation to complete and then enjoy.

With every new update bringing in new features, you’re going to need Google Play now more than ever. The latest feature is the “Show installed apps” toggle button that shows you which apps have been downloaded installed on your phone, so you can move on to finding new ones to download.

List of Google Play features over time

Google Play 6.9.15

App streaming function that lets you test an app before downloading it on your device. Currently found in Apps tab only.

Google Play 6.2.10 to 6.5.08

Download pending notification which shows when an app is queued for download. This is used in place of the animated downloading bar.

Google Play 6.0.5

Added a feature that allows developers to generate promo codes, so games, in-app content, and games can be made available for free.

Improved method of how users review apps and give feedback.

Now if you want to know how to download the Play Store on iPhone, here’s how.