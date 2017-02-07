Microsoft Xbox One Content Update 48 and PS4 Patch 1.41 Now Available

The latest Title Update and Patch for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were released on January 31. The update included a total of 18 achievements: 11 for Survival and seven for Tumble. Apart from those, a couple other additions were made along with several bug fixes. The official version for the Xbox One update is CU48 while PlayStation 4’s is Patch 1.41.
Additions and Fixes
A number of additions and fixes were included in CU48 and Patch 1.41. Here are a few:
- Melon, Pumpkin, Beetroot Seeds and Jungle Saplings now have chance to spawn in Bonus Chest.
- Particle effect and sound effect was added when a mob spawner cannot spawn because of spawn limits.
- A fix for Glowstone Dust not being dropped by Blazes when they die.
- A fix for Cooked Chicken not being dropped by Chickens when they die through fire.
- A fix for Gold Ingots not being dropped by Zombie Pigmen when they die.
Unresolved Issues
There is one unresolved issue in Mojan’s bug tracker and that is for the PlayStation 4 platform. A user reported about not being able to jump out of water if it is above and to the side of the head. This could be done using a piston in the past but wasn’t possible anymore starting CU37. This wasn’t resolved in time for CU38 but it’s currently being investigated. If resolved, this will be included in the planned CU39 release which has no set date yet.
Minecraft has amassed a large user base with users being more and more creative with what they do in the game. One user was even able to build a stunning coastal city and a featured article on it is on the official Minecraft website. The Console Edition of Minecraft received a huge update in December so who knows what console users can do with the additions?