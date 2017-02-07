Moto X to Get Latest Android 7.0 Nougat Update

A couple of months ago Google launched Android 7.0 Nougat and ever since then all major tech companies have been trying to launch it to their devices. While some companies have been moving quite fast, other didn’t have that much success. One good example of this is Motorola. Th tech giant promised that it will start rolling out Google’s latest operating system to its Moto X lineup during January. Well, as everyone has seen Motorola didn’t hold true to its word.
Seeing that the Moto X user community got upset with this, Motorola confirmed that Android 7.0 Nougat will actually arrive in May. This information has been confirmed over Twitter by Moto Deutschland. Motorola really needs to hurry because all the Moto X Force, Moto X Style and Moto X Play owners might have gotten sick of waiting and switch to another device such as Google’s Pixel.
Additionally, Motorola isn’t the only one to have issues rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat. A few days ago HTC started rolling out Google’s latest operating system to its HTC 10 but sadly, the update was halted. The Chinese tech giant didn’t reveal what is the reason why Android 7.0 Nougat was halted, but we think that there was an unexpected bug.
While there isn’t any connection between Motorola and HTC, seeing that both companies have problems with Android 7.0 Nougat proves to us just how frustrating it might be to optimize it. Anyways, Android users should know that it’s actually better to wait for a fully functional operating system rather than receive one that’s ridden with bugs.
Motorola stated that the only reason why it wasn’t able to release Android 7.0 Nougat for the Moto X lineup is because it wasn’t a final build. Motorola also stated on its official blog that it wants to “roll out a version of the update that satisfies the user”. This means that the company isn’t going to hurry and it will take its time optimizing Android 7.0 Nougat so that there won’t be any unexpected issues with it and it will work flawlessly. Nonetheless, it’s better late than never and May isn’t that far away.