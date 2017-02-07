Roku 4 Versus Roku Ultra: Which Is the Right Choice for You?

If you’ve just bought a 4K TV, you probably want to pair it with a streaming system that lets you access 4K movies and TV shows. Two of your top options are the Roku 4 and the Roku Ultra, both of which have several interesting things to offer.

The question now is this: which model will help you make the most of your new television and give you great value for money? We’ll help you answer this question through this guide.

Features

The Roku 4 (which was released on 2015) and Roku Ultra (which was released last year) have similar features. They both have an easy-to-use search function that allows you to easily find your favorite movie or the latest TV shows across many channels. You can do this using the Roku remote or the Roku app; for more convenience, you can even give voice search a try.

That’s right; both the Roku 4 and the Roku Ultra support voice search, so you can easily find the content you want simply by speaking into the remote control. The system will deliver fast, comprehensive results, and you can filter them according to title, director, or actor.

The two models also have headphones on their remote control. If you don’t want to disturb other people in your house or apartment, you can easily plug in the headphones and enjoy a private movie marathon or Netflix session. Roku 4 and Roku Ultra both come with a remote locator function so, if you ever forget where you last placed your remote, simply press a button and your remote will make a loud sound.

Both units’ remotes have strategically placed buttons that can be used when playing video games. One difference is that the Roku Ultra’s OK button is placed at the center of the four-way cursor (which is what many people are used to), while the Roku 4’s OK button is below the cursor (which can seem awkward to use). They also differ in the default app buttons they support: the Ultra’s remote has buttons for Netflix, Hulu, Sling, and Showtime, while the Roku 4’s remote has buttons for Netflix, Amazon, Rdio, and Sling.

Another difference to take note of: the Roku Ultra comes with Dolby Audio through its HDMI and optical audio output. This allows it to provide a surround-effect that’s perfect for home theaters.

Compatibility

The Roku 4 is compatible with TVs with either a 1080p Full HD display or 4K Ultra HD display. The Roku Ultra, on the other hand, takes things to a whole new level by being compatible with not just 1080p HD and 4K UHD TVs but also with 4K UHD HDR televisions, producing incredibly sharp details and rich, vibrant colors.

Cost

The Roku 4 and the Roku Ultra have the same baseline price of $129.99. This can differ from one retailer to another and can even be lower when stores offer discounts.

The Verdict

The Roku 4 and the Roku Ultra have similar features and the same price. Considering that the latter has a couple of more advanced features and can support for HDR TVs, you’ll want to get the Roku Ultra when you go shopping.