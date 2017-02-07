Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Android 7.0 Nougat Update Brings New Features

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge have finally been updated to the Android 7.0 Nougat. The new operating system comes with some awesome new features that will please all the owners of the mentioned devices once they update them to the latest Android OS version.
One of the new features that come with Android 7.0 Nougat on Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge is the “Beauty Mode”, which will improve the capabilities of the rear-facing camera of the two smartphones.
Both devices come with awesome camera sensors with dual-pixel focus system. They sport a primary camera of 12MP and a secondary camera of 5MP.
What Is “Beauty Mode”
Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge’s cameras come with awesome features such as “food mode”, “pro mode” or “hyperlapse”. These features are some of the reasons why the Samsung flagships stand out from its other rivals.
The beauty mode will allow you to select photographs (such as portraits) and impart a glossy and blemish free look to the images. We have to mention that this feature has already existed for the front camera, but could not be used while making portraits using the primary camera.
Using “Beauty Mode”
If you own a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge and you’ve updated to Android 7.0 Nougat OS, you will need to take the following steps:
- Open the camera application and select the primary (rear) camera;
- On the right side of the shutter button you will see a skin tone changing option;
- Use the tone option that you prefer.
HINT: We remind you that this mode is working best for portraits where the face of the subject is visible.
Have you updated your Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge to Android 7.0 Nougat? Tell us your thoughts about the new “Beauty Mode” that has been added to the primary camera of the mentioned devices!