Viber International Calls Feature and Rates

Viber is a VoIP and instant messaging app that boasts of different features which include sending videos and images, making voice and video calls as well as sending stickers to other Viber users. On top of these, calling landlines and mobile number without Viber accounts is also allowed via the Viber Out feature.
International calls are available at very low rates via Viber Out credits and doing so is easy. For calling friends and family who have installed Viber on their phones, it is as simple as pressing the call button once you have selected the party you want to call. This is also possible if the person you wish to call is in another country, so long as both of you have internet connectivity, regardless if both of you are using different networks.
International Calls via Viber Out
To call other countries using this feature, simply launch your Viber app. Before you can call a landline or a mobile phone without Viber, you need to have Viber Out credits. To make a call using this feature, you need to have prepaid credits that you can get using in-app purchases. It is also possible to get credits using PayPal on your Viber desktop or make the payment using your credit card. The amounts can be $24.99, $9.99 and $4.99. Also, rates for international calls depend on which location you are calling.
Checking the Rates
To know the current rates for making international calls, you need to open your Viber account. Once you have launched your Viber, go to the options menu and select “Viber Out”. Choose “Learn more” located at the bottom of the screen. Next, from the dropdown menu at the right side of the screen, choose “Viber Out”. You can now proceed and type the name of the country you want to call on the search field. You can also find the rates by visiting this link: https://account.viber.com.
Viber Out Rates for Calling Landlines and Mobile Phones Per Minute
Country Landline Mobile
Australia 2.1 cents 1.9 cents
Austria 16.5 cents 12.0 cents
Brasil 2.1 cents 14.0 cents
Canada 1.9 cents 1.9 cents
Czech Republic 3.0 cents 10.0 cents
Denmark 1.9 cents 7.9 cents
France 1.9 cents 7.0 cents
Germany 1.9 cents 8.0 cents
Hong Kong 3.2 cents 3.2 cents
Hungary 1.9 cents 14.0 cents
India 2.3 cents 2.3 cents
Jamaica 22.0 cents 29.0 cents
Indonesia 6.0 cents 9.0 cents
Iran 15.0 cents 18.5 cents
Ireland 1.9 cents 9.0 cents
Italy 1.9 cents 13.0 cents
Japan 3.0 cents 9.8 cents
Malaysia 2.1 cents 3.9 cents
Mexico 1.5 cents 5.5 cents
New Zealand 1.9 cents 8.9 cents
Pakistan 2.8 cents 2.8 cents
Philippines 16.0 cents 21.0 cents
Poland 2.9 cents 4.9 cents
Portugal 1.9 cents 13.5 cents
Puerto Rico 2.1 cents 2.1 cents
Russia 2.3 cents 9.5 cents
Singapore 1.9 cents 1.9 cents
South Africa 3.9 cents 7.5 cents
Spain 1.9 cents 7.9 cents
Somalia 70.0 cents 70.0 cents
Ukraine 9.4 cents 23.0 cents
United Arab Emirates 23.0 cents 23.0 cents
United Kingdom 1.9 cents 5.9 cents
Viber lets you stay in contact with anyone around the world and with its low rates, you never have to miss your friends and family again.