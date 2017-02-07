WhatsApp Web to Extend Your Communication Experience on Your PC

WhatsApp is referred to as one of the best messaging app of late. Just recently, the app just got better with the intention of providing enhanced communication experience. Thus, it has been developed in order to be accessible via smartphone and computer. The creation of WhatsApp Web was indeed developed as a computer-based extension of WhatsApp found on your phone.

In this case, any message you send and receive would also be synced between your computer and your mobile phone. All the messages will then be visible on both devices. Therefore, any action that you do on your phone will be applied to the WhatsApp Web and vice versa.

Basically, you are just using the same WhatsApp service on your computer and your smartphone. It is not another account that you should add to your existing WhatsApp profile because it is actually the same account that you can use on both.

You can access WhatsApp Web for PC or laptop using the QR code. So, you will be required to provide your mobile phone number and you have to verify it. Verification is required because it will allow users to access their accounts through the computer browser.

If you already have WhatsApp on your phone, all you need to do is to configure your WhatsApp Web from the PC. Here are things you need to do.

Visit web.whatsapp.com from your PC browser, such as Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Opera.

You will see the QR code on the main screen, which will update within a few seconds.

Open the WhatsApp from your phone.

Tap More Options button on the top-right corner on WhatsApp Web.

Scan the QR code on the screen to complete the process of authentication.

By doing all this, you will now be able to view your WhatsApp Web chats on the computer. Just ensure you have a stable Internet access on both devices to ensure that this process would work.