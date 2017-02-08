5 Tips to Make the Most of Your Surface Pro 4

If you’ve just bought the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, you’re most likely figuring out how it works. You can do this at your own pace and time, of course, but we’d like to help you along with a few helpful tips. By keeping them in mind, you’ll increase your productivity and efficiency and finish your tasks within the shortest possible time. You’ll also make the most of your new device and get excellent value for your money.

Ready to start? Here are five Surface Pro 4 tips you should know:

Master the Surface Pen

Your Surface Pen is more than just a digital writing instrument; it can also act as a remote for your Surface Pro 4! By default, you can click on it once to open Microsoft OneNote, click on it twice to take a screenshot, and hold it down to bring up Cortana. If these aren’t ideal for you and you’d like to assign a different shortcut to each function, you can easily do so in Settings.

Know how to find Settings quickly

Speaking of Settings, you probably want to know how you can easily locate it. You’re not alone, though, since many people are used to Windows 7 or 8.1 and go through a learning curve as they adjust to Windows 10. Fortunately, finding Settings is easy. Simply click or tap on the Action Center icon (which is shaped like a square quote bubble) on the lower right part of the screen, then choose “All Settings”. Another option is to go to the Start menu and look at the lower right portion of the screen; the gear icon above the Start button will take you directly to Settings.

Learn how to take a screenshot

Taking a screenshot is a quick and efficient way to capture what’s going on in screen, and doing it is easy on the Surface Pro 4. Simply press the Power button and the down Volume button at the same time, then hold them until a screenshot is taken. If you have the Surface Type Cover and have attached it to your device, you can use the Windows+F7 shortcut on the keyboard to take a screenshot. Of course, as mentioned above, you can use your Surface Pen to capture what you want.

Sign in with your fingerprint

There are lots of ways to get pass through Surface Pro 4’s security and unlock your device. One of the best ways, though, is to use your fingerprint. The Windows Hello system is reliable, so you won’t have any problems with signing in using your fingerprint. (Some people, though, complain that they get error messages when they use the Surface Type Cover that has the fingerprint reader feature.) Using your fingerprint as your preferred sign in option allows you to easily access your device while still promoting security and ensuring no one else can use your Surface Pro 4.

Get the Surface Dock

You probably don’t want to spend more after buying the Surface Pro 4 and the Surface Type Cover. But, if you have some extra bucks to spare, you’ll definitely want to invest in the Surface Dock. This gadget allows you to easily connect your device to external displays, power supplies, and external audio equipment, and it comes with one Gigabit Ethernet port and four USB 3.0 ports for faster internet and more connections to external devices.

Use these tips now to get the most out of your Surface Pro 4!