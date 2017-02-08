Avast! Free Antivirus Download Guide

One of the most popular anti-malware products available right now got even bigger. Last year, Avast Software acquired AVG Technologies for $1.3 billion. On January 10, Avast released 2017 editions of AVG’s flagship products: AVG Antivirus FREE, AVG Internet Security and AVG TuneUp. The new products combined the best of both worlds to provide unrivaled security protection for users. While these are all great products, the free antivirus tool from Avast itself is still on offer.

Avast! Free Antivirus

Here’s what the free antivirus program from Avast provides:

Unlimited device protection. You can secure the devices of family – as well as your friends – against threats.

Customizable protection. The decision is yours: do you want simple protection or one that is complex?

Up to date patches for security concerns. Avast has a large community of users around the world. Each device serves as a sensor which receives code. That code is checked by Avast’s VirusLab to determine whether it is harmful or not. If it is, a cure is sent to every device protected by Avast to protect it from the harmful code. This is a process that is repeated throughout the day which means that you’re always protected against new viruses.

Free of charge. Avast! Free Antivirus is provided to users at no cost. This isn’t just for a period of time, but for all time.

How to download Avast! Free Antivirus?

The best place to get the installer is from the official site, www.avast.com. Click on the orange button that says Download Free Antivirus. You will be taken to a new page where the installer will automatically download. Follow these three steps to complete installation:

Run the installer. Find the file that was downloaded and execute it. Confirm installation. Click on Yes when a system dialog box appears. Follow instructions. Click on a blue button with Regular installation on it to start the installation process. Follow the prompts until the process completes.

Securing computers and devices is an advice that has been beaten to death, but one that is ever more important these days. That said, Avast provides one of the best antivirus solutions on the planet, and it is offered free of charge.