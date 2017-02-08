Can You Get Adobe Flash Player from the Play Store?

If you’ve just switched to the Android OS, you might be wondering if it’s possible for you to download the Adobe Flash Player into your new Android device. This is particularly true if you’re used to or are fond of accessing Flash-based content like videos, games, and animated images. Unfortunately, if you’re planning to get it from the Google Play Store, you’re out of luck: Flash is no longer available in the official Android app market.

In fact, it hasn’t been available there for many years. Adobe pulled out the Flash Player from the Play Store in August 2012, acknowledging that HTML5 is “the best solution” for creating and accessing content on mobile devices. It added that it would increase its investment in HTML5 for mobile platforms.

So what should you do, then? If you can’t get the Adobe Flash Player from the Play Store, how can you run Flash-based content on your Android device? Well, there are several ways to get around this, some of which are discussed below.

Manually installing Flash in your device

This works only if you’ve bought a phone or tablet that runs on Android 4.0 or earlier. If it’s using Android 5.0 and above, you won’t be able to manually install the Adobe Flash Player in your gadget.

To start, go to your device’s Settings, navigate to “Security” (or “Applications”, depending on your model), and enable “Unknown Sources”. Doing these allows you to download apps from outside the Play Store. Visit helpx.adobe.com/flash-player/kb/archived-flash-player-versions.html to find download links for Android 4.0 and below and choose the right version for your device.

Downloading the Flash APK

This is the ideal option if you own an Android device that runs on Android 5.0 or newer. There are many websites out there that provide free APKs for the Adobe Flash Player. Do your research and find a safe and reliable site, then download the latest Flash APK through your computer or directly from your device.

Using Android browsers that support Flash

Another way to get Adobe Flash Player into your device is to download a browser that supports it. Some of the best examples are Dolphin Browser, Photon Browser, and Puffin Browser — all of which are available on the Google Play Store.