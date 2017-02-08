CM Security Antivirus AppLock 3.2.4 Update Download Available

If you’ve been using computers for a while, you know about the importance of securing your system and ensuring that you won’t be the target of outside threats. Or, in the worst case scenario, if you are, you have the proper means to defend yourself. This is where a strong antivirus solution comes into play and helps you keep a grasp on the situation. Unfortunately, since the dawn of mobile devices and smartphones has taken lead over what is now considered traditional tech such as computers and laptops, many overlook security.

There are a lot of people that think virus and external threat issues aren’t topics that relate to mobile devices. That is a wrong assumption, as the threat is real on a smartphone as much as it is on a computer. That being said, it is important to keep yourself protected on all fronts. In this regard, we announce that the latest version of CM Security Antivirus AppLock has been made available.

If you’re interested in giving this antivirus service a try, you can install the update via the APK file. This comes very much in handy in situations where your access to the internet is either very limited or completely nullified, for whatever reason. If you don’t want to wait until you have access to it on your smartphone again, you can go ahead and download the APK file from any trusted APK distributor.

Once you find a secure website to download the APK for version 3.2.4 from, transfer it over to the internal storage of your mobile device. Once that’s done you will be able to install the update manually and bring your copy of CM Security Antivirus AppLock up to speed. If you don’t have the service installed at all, don’t worry. This APK will install the entire app for you, so you will have it in its entirety and with version 3.2.4 on top.