A Guide to Malwarebytes Anti-Malware Download

Internet security company Malwarebytes recently released its State of Malware Report which covers the second half of 2016. Data collected from June to November was analyzed to produce the report and it revealed that there was close to a billion malware detections from nearly a million users – both corporate and consumer – using Windows and Android devices around the world. This is not a sobering fact, but thankfully there are products like those offered by Malwarebytes that fight against threats on the web.

Malwarebytes 3.0

This is the latest version of Malwarebytes’ popular product. It’s the leading advanced malware prevention and remediation solution available today. It promises to protect users from cyber threats – both known and unknown. The latest version combines proprietary technologies in order to provide a strong and comprehensive solution.

Is Malwarebytes available for free?

Yes and no. You can surely download the program from the official site but you only get to use the full capacity of the program for 14 days. After that, the tool functions as a scanner but with limited capabilities.

Once you download and install Malwarebytes, your device is provided with real-time protection, anti-ransomware technology and malicious website blocking. You have two options after the free trial expires:

Upgrade to a premium version. With this, your devices get all the features and protection.

Stick with the basic program. This option turns the tool into a manual scanner that can still detect and clean malware infections, however, you have to run a scan, hence “manual.”

How to download?

Go to www.malwarebytes.com

Click on the button that says Free Download

Find the installer that was downloaded to your device

Open the file to start the installation process

Follow the prompts issued by the installer until the process completes

The need to protect computers from threats on the web has been hammered down for years. Installing products like Malwarebytes on your computer limits cyber threats and results in healthier devices. But if the 14-day trial isn’t enough for you, there are other free antivirus solutions you can try.