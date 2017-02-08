Huawei Honor 6X Comes with Nougat Update in March

The last couple of weeks have been quite the roller-coaster for users, fans or potential future owners of the Honor 6X smartphone. For those that are unfamiliar, Honor is a subsidiary of Huawei, and some of the confirmations made by the latter have caused quite a stir in the smartphone user community.

Going back to earlier this month, users have received a promise which stated that Honor 6X would be getting Android Nougat. The news sparked quite a revelry among Honor 6X users, but the not so enthusiastic part was that they would have to wait until the second quarter of the year before actually receiving it.

Between that moment and now, a new confirmation had surfaced, This time, Huawei declared that the Honor 6X would be getting Android Nougat sooner than people expected. To be more precise, the release date was moved to March. This caused further joy within the Honor 6X user camp.

Now, we have to unfortunately report that it might not be the case after all, and that March won’t hold the much promised Android Nougat update for Honor 6X devices. The news came from Huawei which basically said that there are no guarantees for a March release. While it’s still possible, there is nothing aside from hope that would tie the release of the firmware to that particular timeframe.

The original update release schedule for the Nougat build states that we should expect it to drop sometime during the first half of the year. A March release would fit in perfectly with this scenario, as March is indeed in the first half of 2017. Additionally, it seems that the previous statement which put out March as a clear release time frame was a confusion created by the source of the statement.

It remains to be seen when the Honor 6X update to Android Nougat finally happens. While it’s not a certainty anymore, don’t cut March out of the picture just yet, because you never know.