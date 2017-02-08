iOS 10.3 Second Beta Seeded to Developers

Apple has just announced the second beta of the upcoming iOS 10.3 and developers should receive it in the next days. This update comes two weeks after the first beta was seeded and one month after the iOS 10.2 was released, and it brings a few important changes.

Developers who joined the Apple Developer Program will receive the second beta of iOS 10.3 over-the-air or they can download it from the Apple Developer Center. Developers can also get Xcode 8.3 beta 2 with Swift 3, but that’s a different story. As for the upcoming iOS 10.3, which will be officially released in a few weeks, it will bring major changes and several new features.

“Find My AirPods” is a new feature that every day users will appreciate. It will help the owners of the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus to keep track of their earphones and find them if they are misplaced or lost. When connected to an iOS via Bluetooth, the AirPods will play a sound, which will allow the Find My AirPods feature to record the last known location.

But this isn’t the only new feature that is being prepared for iOS 10.3. Apple File System (APFS) will be automatically installed when users will upgrade to iOS 10.3, it will be optimized for flash/SSD storage, and it will include strong encryption.

Apple has another plan in mind: to allow developers to respond to customer reviews on the App Store, while users will be able to label reviews a Helpful or Not Helpful. However, the developers will be limited to asking for a review only for a number of times, while customers will be able to leave app reviews without an existing app.

iOS 10.3 will also come with a redesigned app open/close animation, improved SiriKit, an Apple ID profile that will be found in Settings, Three UK WiFi Calling, a 32-bit app alert and many more.