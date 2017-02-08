LG G6 to Feature a Full Screen Display

There are not many reports about the upcoming LG G6, but there are still a few rumors which give us some interesting information. These rumors have not been confirmed by LG, but if they will prove to be right, many fans will be interested in buying the new handset.

The LG G6 is expected to be released during the Mobile World Congress event, which will be held during February 27 – March 2, in Barcelona. The newest rumors regarding the LG G6 are claiming that the device will borrow Samsung’s most popular features and it will feature a “Full Screen” display.

In other words, the LG G6’s display will cover the entire front of the smartphone, which is similar to the curved-edge design seen in Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge. The LG G6 is expected to come with a 5.7-inch QHD+ display that will support a resolution of 2880×1440 pixels, which puts it on the same level as the Samsung Galaxy S7 handset.

We remind you that some earlier rumors were suggesting the LG G6 will feature a “Full Screen” display, but most of the analysts were not so convinced that LG will succeed. However, we have to remind you that the LG is known for its innovations in phone displays, as it is also released the dual-screen V20 in 2016.

In January 2017, LG has confirmed that the LG G6 will come with a display with an unusual ratio of 2:1, which means that it’s a square-shaped display which is awesome for watching video content or playing games.

To make things even better, the new display will be the thinnest that LG has ever created, less than 1mm thick, and it will have the bezels size reduced by up to 10% on the sides and 10% on the top of the screen. The new display will offer up to 10% more visibility outside and it will consume 30% less battery.

According to a leaked image of the LG G6 that has surfaced last week, we’ve noticed that the rear side of the handset will include a fingerprint scanner and a dual-lens camera sensor.