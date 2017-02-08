Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Hinted to be Launched at the MWC

The Surface Pro 5 will most likely see its UK release following the MWC as all the rumors regarding price, specification as well as other details lead to a 2017 launch which will possibly happen this February in Barcelona.

Following the huge success that the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 has enjoyed people have already started to raise some question regarding when a successor will hit the shelves. Everyone is waiting for Microsoft to issue an official announcement regarding their new device and it is most likely to happen this month at the MWC with an official release date scheduled for March.

Taking into account that the next Microsoft big update when it comes to their Windows 10 OS, namely the Creators Update is not going to roll out until Spring this year, Microsoft might hold down on the release on their new Surface Pro 5 until then to make sure it comes updates with the latest software right out of the box.

Microsoft is now trying to sell as many Surface Pro 4 units as possible as the UK has seen huge cuts in terms of its price which can be found now for as low as 609 Pounds down from the initial price of 749 Pounds for the basic version. The more advanced models are also encountering some price cuts and the special offer will end pretty soon if not taken advantage of it quickly.

Spec wise, the Surface Pro 5 will come with a 4K display and a Surface Pen which will be wirelessly charged when docked into the device itself. The first quarter of this year should prove to be an interesting one as more and more manufacturers are coming up with a lot of interesting devices which currently keep the market competitive between them.

Tech enthusiasts cannot do anything but wait for the MWC to start this month and not only will there be a lot of interesting announcements from Microsoft but a lot of software giants and hardware manufacturers are going to present the latest trends in terms of tech thus making the event one not to be missed.