Minecraft Xbox 360 and PS3 Title Update 49 Is Coming But with No Release Date Set

2017 saw the console edition of Minecraft receive two updates, one on January 13 and the other on January 31. Both updates contained fixes for a number of issues for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation and Wii. While an upcoming Title Update 49 is planned, there are no entries in the bug list as of this writing. As such, the date of this planned release cannot be determined.
When the update will finally be released, it will be Title Update 49 for Xbox 360 and Patch 1.42 for PlayStation 3. But for now, console players can enjoy the latest version of Minecraft: Console Edition which is TU48 for Xbox 360, CU38 for Xbox One, Patch 1.41 for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PSVita, and Patch 17 for Wii.
Title Update 48 contained additions as well as bug fixes. Among the additions include new achievements for Survival and seven achievements for Tumble. Bug fixes are also a major part of any update, and there were quite a few with this particular one. Here are some of them:
- A fix for Horses not being able to jump the correct height.
- A fix for a crash occurring when a lot of Shulkers are spawned.
- A fix for tamed Ocelots continuing to attack things they were previously hostile to.
- A fix for a crash that occurred when a Sign was placed on top of Tall Grass.
- A fix for lighting issues when digging in a spawn area.
- A fix that stopped End Crystals from exploding when TNT Explodes is disabled.
Minecraft is one of the most popular games on the planet. It is regularly updated to address issues as well as provide enhancements. Title Update 49 will be the first update since Title Update 48 was released last month.